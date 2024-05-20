Chandu Champion actor Aniruddh Dave: TV to Bollywood transition shouldn't be tagged as a promotion or demotion

Actor Aniruddh Dave will soon make his transition in mainstream Hindi cinema with Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion. Having started his career with leading television shows and moved into films, the actor feels it’s important to stop looking at movement of actors between television and films as any kind of promotion and demotion. Aniruddh Dave

While several television artists have earlier spoken about being stereotyped in Bollywood for coming from the small screen, Dave strongly feels about being tagged.

When asked if actors face reverse stereotype when they want to do television after doing films, Dave says, “I feel isme koi promotion ya demotion waali baat hai nahi and we need to also stop looking at it like this because if I get an outstanding role in television which no one has done it till now, then I would want to do it. "

He adds, “If I talk about my versatility, then I have done leading roles for every channel, but if I feel that I can do a role which is not very stereotyped, something is out of the bracket which no one has done, I will do that. "

The actor made his big screen debut with 2009 film Teree Sang and later did films such as Pranaam and Bell Bottom.

He also cites the example of OTT, where well known Bollywood actors are also doing web shows without any inhibition.

“Off lately, big film actors have also been doing shows on OTT. Platforms and mediums are different. Most of the people are watching content on their mobiles only. Show is a show, big actors are doing shows on Amazon and Netflix,” says the actor, who has been part of Tv shows such as Bandhan, Suryaputra Karn and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actor is in awe of his Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan and co-star Kartik Aaryan. Calling them very “hardworking”, he wants to use his entry in mainstream cinema to go higher in his career.

“Every actor is greedy for work and so am I. Who doesn’t want to go a step beyond what they do and that’s what we are all here for. Every actor is optimistic about their work. I am very passionate about my craft, I brush up my skills. I used to feel very happy when Kabir sir used to appreciate me and I would get applause from the sets. That is a different feel and gives you motivation and encouragement on the sets,” says Dave, who was last seen in Kaagaz 2.