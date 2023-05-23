Aniruddh Dave: Many thought the game was over for me...

Actor Aniruddh Dave says that his road to recovery has been a difficult one as many thought that the game was over for him. He suffered a serious bout of Covid-19 and was in ICU for a long time. Aniruddh Dave on his recent visit to Lucknow

“I came back from a near-death experience and I very well understand that if I am back, it’s for a reason. My lungs were weak and I had difficulty talking. Speaking a single line without gasping for air was an impossible task! I was suggested to play the harmonica and repeat this exercise everyday,” says Bell Bottom actor on his recent visit to Lucknow.

Dave adds that he is happy to be back in the game. “Resuming acting was a farfetched idea over a year ago. How much I cried when I faced the camera for the first time after overcoming my health issues. Now, I want to work hard and make the most of the opportunities coming my way. Also seeing myself back on screen with films like Sanjiv Jaiswal’s Quota: The Reservation and few more, I strongly felt that I was back in business and reliving my passion.”

Talking about getting to work with the late filmmaker Satish Kaushik, Dave says, “Satish sir had been my guide and I’ll always be grateful to him for trusting me with Kaagaz-2. I never thought that we will lose him so soon and I will be left broken yet again. He has been among those who wholeheartedly stood by in my tough time.” The film is in post-production.

On playing an army cadet, Dave feels it turned out to be a really challenging job for him. “I was surprised when Satish ji offered me the role of an army cadet, as it needed a much fitter actor. But then I decided to rework on my fitness and pursue the role. I started running for a km and stretched it to 10 km everyday – that I continue till date as my regular fitness mantra.”

For now, Dave wants to focus on films and OTT as he feels he’s not prepared to go back to television.

“I have some good offers from TV but for now I have put them on hold as it will require much more time and number of days that is not possible for now,” concludes the Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan actor.