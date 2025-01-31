Chhaava song Jaane Tu: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic track is soulful, but does it fit the period drama?

Making a period drama is not easy and comes with its fair share of challenges. Everything from the outfits to the dialect and dialogues have to fit the bill. So far, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Chhaava has been doing just fine. Except for the short bump in the road that it recently faced, when there was backlash for a particular dance sequence. However, this hurdle was crossed when director Laxman Utekar confirmed that the scene will be deleted. Well, today makers dropped the first track from Chhaava, titled Jaane Tu. Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Helmed by Arijit Singh, the romantic melody is soulful and heavenly, with beautifully written lyrics which touch your heart. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry as Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj and his baiko (wife) Maharani Yesubai is adorable, and gives us a glimpse of the strong unconditional bond shared by the Chhatrapati and his wife. Some sequences in Jaane Tu even gave fans goosebumps because they were so impactful. But for some reason, the vibe of the song and the video don’t match, because the track is contemporary while the historical drama is set in the 17th century.

Nevertheless, Jaane Tu is a beautiful song which has successfully added to the excitement that audiences already had for Chhaava. It begins as a romantic ballad but the last few seconds are heartbreaking as Vicky takes over the battlefield. One highlight of Jaane Tu is when Rashmika welcomes Vicky back with aarti, but gets lost just looking at him. These tiny but warm moments will leave you feeling overwhelmed with love. Fans feel the same way! In the comment section of the song, one social media user pointed out, “The look of धाराऊ is same as described in Shivaji Sawant's Chaavaa book.🙌❤️,” whereas another netizen gushed, “This song is equally heartwarming and heartbreaking ❤️😭😭.”

Also starring Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Chhaava is all set to release in theatres on February 14.