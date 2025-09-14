Chitrangda Singh on starting shoot of Battle of Galwan with Salman Khan: Glad that his fans have accepted me

Talking to us, she firstly says she is glad that the news of her pairing with Salman was received well. “Honestly, I was a bit nervous when I came on board. The reason is Salman has such a huge fan following and there are so many eyes on him always. So you get to hear a lot of response on what his fans think about his work. I am glad that they kind of accepted me with their Salman, their hero. I am happy that it’s been good so far,” says the actor.

The shoot for Battle of Galwan is on in full swing in Leh currently, and Chitrangda Singh has joined the schedule as well. She stars opposite Salman Khan in what will be their first project together.

Reports did the rounds recently that there were some issues with the film’s shoot in Ladakh, and Salman met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to assure him that China won’t be defamed in the film. The urgency also had to do with the season being ideal for a film shoot in Ladakh.

Shedding light on the work that has happened on the project, considering it’s being mounted on a massive scale, Chitrangda continues, “There is a lot of prep of course that has gone into this as it’s about the Battle of Galwan. But it is also delving into the soldier’s emotional lives, them as husbands and fathers, as sons. It’s about their personal life. The makers concentrated on getting this whole bunch of people who will be part of the battle. There are also a lot of variables when you are shooting in the dark, so all that was worked out.”

The actor, who was seen earlier this year in Housefull 5, trying her hand for the first time at comedy, reveals, “Multiple look tests have been done for Battle of Galwan as there will be more than just one look in Battle of Galwan.”