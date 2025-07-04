Chunky Panday admits he was ‘awkward’ with his romantic track with Sakshi Tanwar in The Royals

Chunky Panday has had two releases in the last two months with The Royals in May and then Detective Sherdil in June. While he is happy about his pace, he is happier about getting to explore a romantic track in the former show with actor Sakshi Tanwar. Chunky Panday admits that it’s uncommon to see love stories being made for the senior generation on screen but feels glad that he got to be a part of one. Chunky Panday and Sakshi Tanwar(Photo: X)

Ask him how it was developing that chemistry with Sakshi and he says, “I was a little awkward doing it, not that there were any love making scenes or hot scenes. I've always been a huge fan of Sakshi and her work, and when I got this chance, I jumped at it. But there was a bit of awkwardness because romance is not my best cup of tea.”

The 62-year-old adds, “I struggled a bit there, but the director was a lady, the DOP was a lady and even the producer, so there was a lot of women energy on the set and they kind of got that romance out of me. But I admit I'm not good at it.”

Chunky reveals that while the audience found his romance sweet, his own wife, reality TV star Bhavana Pandey had quite an unexpected reaction. “A lot of people told me I looked sweet, but my wife was laughing when she was seeing me in that show. She couldn’t imagine me being romantic. My wife is always very critical of my work, so that's fine. It's actually a good thing,” he says.

Talking of family, Chunky also got a chance to perform live on stage with his daughter Ananya Panday at a recent award show as she paid a tribute to him. And contrary to what many might believe, it was a surprise for the actor himself. “She started talking about someone who made her laugh since she was a child. So, I asked my wife who's she talking about? She said maybe Shah Rukh Khan. So, I presumed she was going to do something for SRK. Then she burst into a Neelam song which was from one of my films, so I thought maybe she's doing a tribute to Neelam. And then suddenly it turned into all my songs, and I got so excited. For me that was like a lifetime achievement award. I danced like there was no tomorrow on that stage,” he ends.