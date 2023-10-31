Lucknow-born actor Shrey Bhargava bags award in Singapore, next stop Bollywood!

Lucknow-born actor Shrey Bhargava is making waves in the entertainment industry. After winning the Singaporean national award for his English-series Titoudao: Dawn of a New Stage, he will be pitched against actor Prosenjit Chatterjee at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA) for the best-supporting role. Lucknow-born actor Shrey Bhargava recently bagged the Singaporean national award for his English-series Titoudao: Dawn of a New Stage

The 28-year-old actor says, “The finale awards ceremony will be held in December, where artistes from 16 nations from Asia-Pacific will contest. It’s a blessing to win the Singapore title (of AAA) and in the upcoming event stand besides India winner Chatterjee (for his role in series Jubilee). I am humbled and excited to meet with everyone and express my deep gratitude.”

He has been part of several series and films before. “It all started with acting and hosting reality TV competition The 5 Search (2015) where I was the youngest contestant (then 19) and finished 2nd. I have been part of several projects – series Fine Tune (2016), play Dragonflies and film Lizard on the Wall (2017) – but my major breakthrough was with series This Land is Mine (2021). Here web series are streamed on both OTT and TV.”

Bhargava was the only Indian actor in Titoudao... “It has an international cast, and I was the only person of Indian origin in a major role. I played Vijay Kapoor, an eccentric 1970s mythological horror film director with big dreams.”

On how it all started, the youngster says, “I was always inclined towards theatre as a child. In school, I was part of my drama club and my fondness for acting grew naturally. Watching film Lagaan (2001) was a trigger for me as it combined my favorite sports cricket and actor Aamir Khan. The stage and camera naturally became my playpen where I felt creative and free, so I took the risk and followed the path.”

He graduated from the University of Southern California (USC)’s acting and film programs. Next, he wants to do projects in India.

“I have been giving auditions in India and have travelled to Mumbai also. I even gave auditions for the recently released show Kaala Paani but could not make the cut. Backed by experience, I now want to focus on projects in India and am thinking of shifting base,” says the NRI, who shifted to Singapore with family when he was 1-year-old.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON