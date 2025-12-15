‘De do Oscar’: Smriti Irani lauds Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar again; Samantha calls herself Ranveer Singh’s fan

It has been 10 days since Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar arrived in theatres, and the craze is far from over. Not just fans but even celebrities can’t get enough of the blockbuster spy action thriller, and unbelievable performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. Just last week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star and BJP leader Smriti Irani reviewed the film. She had shared, “As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so. It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy.” Well, days later, Smriti has once again lauded Akshaye.

Ever since Akshaye Khanna’s dance clip from Dhurandhar went viral, netizens have been revisiting his film Tees Maar Khan (2010). Akshay Kumar, a con man undercover as a director, approached Akshaye Khanna, who played an actor in the Farah Khan directorial, for a film. Kumar showed Khanna dreams of an Oscar and called him a ‘superstar’ repeatedly. Sharing a clip of the scene on Instagram today, Smriti Irani wrote: “When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all expectations & you too want to yell..... de do Oscar🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳#dhurandhar.” Well, fans feel the same way right after witnessing Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait. Not just Smriti, but even actor and newlywed Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official social media handle today to praise Dhurandhar .

In her review of the Aditya Dhar film, Samantha wrote: “Still buzzing after #dhurandhar 🧨🧨🧨 The big screen experience, the immersion, the thrill. And @ranveersingh 🙌🙌🙌. Unreal. A shapeshifter, a joy, forever a fan. Every department in perfect sync. Just stunning to watch. @adityadharfilms Biggest Congratulations 🙏🙏🙏 @akshaye_khanna_ The brilliance ✨✨✨ @rampal72 Goosebumps 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ @actormaddy Never stop surprising 🤗 @duttsanjay 🔥🔥🔥.”

Movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.