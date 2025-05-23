Deepika Padukone claims female characters are not just for sex appeal, gets trolled; ‘she still did Pathaan’

One of the most popular and adored actors of the country, Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with actor husband Ranveer Singh last year. The star couple named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. While fans were beyond elated for this exciting new chapter in Deepika’s life, the last few months have been a long period of waiting for audiences. Waiting for DP to announce her comeback project. Well, earlier this month, Deepika got candid about embracing motherhood, dealing with mom guilt as she gears up for her return to the movies and the evolution of female characters in Bollywood over the years. Deepika Padukone

In a chat with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone shared that female characters have evolved and are not just used as decoration or for their sex appeal in films. In a viral clip, the actor claimed, “Female characters have evolved and in the way that they are being written today vs when I started off over a decade ago, that is what has changed. And I think that change has inspired me to bring different aspects to the various characters that I play. You know, it's no secret that for the most part, women just being the garnish or the decoration or just sprinkle a little bit of comedy, or sprinkle a little bit of sex appeal. I think transitioning from that to female characters today actually having a voice, actually bringing about change, I have witnessed that evolution first hand.”

Deepika further shared that she has been a part of the evolution and believes that these films and characters are able to bring a change in society today. Well, the actor is now being trolled with netizens questioning her onscreen characters, such as Rubai in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Pathaan. Under a Reddit thread, a social media user claimed, “She still did Pathan,” whereas another comment read, “You've started with ShantiPriya now you're doing Rubai 🙂.” Another netizen shared, “I just love how Deepika always says a WHOLE bunch of NOTHING. Like the most generic, basic, surface level shit. But she’ll say it slowly and with such a serious face as if she’s saying something ingenious that no one’s ever said before. Every. Single. Time,” whereas another comment read, “Jinke apne ghar sheeshon ke hote hai na wo…” A netizen hilariously added, “Basement mein kapde badalte hain😂,” while a comment read, “Practice what you preach!! 🙏🏻.”

According to reports, Deepika will be making her comeback to movies after Dua’s birth with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming film King.