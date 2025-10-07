Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry in new ad makes netizens say: ‘It's criminal that they…’

Chemistry is one aspect which comes naturally between two actors. It cannot be created. And one Bollywood jodi, who has aced chemistry both onscreen as well as off-camera, are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. After winning hearts with their magical pairing in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), the couple set out to achieve a happily ever after in real life, tying the knot in 2018. Well, it’s been a while since fans have seen the two together onscreen. So when Dua Padukone Singh’s parents Deepika and Ranveer united for an ad this week, fans were obviously ecstatic.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got together for a tourism ad, which has left netizens gushing over the royal couple and their epic chemistry. The advertisement begins with Ranveer admiring a piece of art curated in 90 AD, lauding the detailing. He goes on to say, “Kabhi kabhi sochta hun mera putla ban gaya toh pose kya hona chahiye.” Deepika, in her signature witty way, replies, “You definitely deserve to be in a museum.” The two then dance around, Ranveer brushes a strand of hair away from Deepika’s gorgeous face, successfully making us fall in love with them all over again. They look beautiful, fitting together perfectly like two pieces of a puzzle.

Well, netizens are now manifesting Ranveer and Deepika’s reunion onscreen, gushing over their breathtaking chemistry. Under this viral ad, a fan pointed out, “It's criminal that they've not done a normal romance movie together. The chemistry 🤌🏼,” whereas another comment read, “Whenever people say RK and Dp have insane chemistry, i always sigh! RS and Dp are so much better (on screen).” Agreeing, a fan wrote, “They have insane chemistry😭🥵,” whereas a netizen shared, “This is charming, nostalgic & cute, simultaneously!! 😭 Their star-power is just UNMATCHED by the new ones!!! 😍❤️.”

On the film front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Dhurandhar. Deepika, on the other hand, has exited Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD but will soon make her comeback onscreen with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. DP also has Atlee and Allu Arjun’s next film AA22xA6 in her kitty.