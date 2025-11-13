Delhi Crime 3 Twitter Reviews: Shefali Shah shines but fans think Huma Qureshi makes a stronger impact

The Delhi Crime series has built a loyal fanbase over the years, with both its first and second seasons receiving strong praise for their storytelling and performances. Now, the third season has arrived, and audiences say it continues the show’s legacy of intense, realistic narratives.
A disturbing yet gripping storyline
The third season opens with Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) now serving as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Assam, far away from Delhi after a punishment posting. Her return to the capital comes when a major human trafficking case unfolds — a gang is abducting young women and girls, sending them to brothels or selling them as brides. The main suspect in the case is Meena (Huma Qureshi), who runs the trafficking network.
Vartika reunites with her trusted team — Neeti (Rasika Dugal), Bhupendra (Rajesh Tailang), Vimla (Jaya Bhattacharya), Jairaj (Anuraag Arora), Subhash (Sidharth Bhardwaj), and Sudhir (Gopal Datt) — to chase the trail of confessions and connections that expose the full scale of the trafficking operation.
Netizens react to Delhi Crime 3
The response online has been largely positive. One review read, “Watched Delhi Crime Season 3 — and it's dark, raw and relevant. This season explores the grim world of human trafficking and child abuse with disturbing realism. Yes, it's not without flaws, but powerful. #ShefaliShah is once again exceptional as Vartika Chaturvedi, leading a powerful cast with Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Gopal Datt, Jaya Bhattacharya and Anurag Arora. Huma Qureshi makes a strong impact as ‘Badi Didi,’ though talents like Mita Vashisht and Sayani Gupta deserved more space. The series captures Delhi’s underbelly with haunting brilliance, very effectively. A bit preachy towards the end, but still deeply moving. Overall, it’s not just about crime — it’s about empathy, justice, and the voices we ignore.”
Another viewer was all praise for Huma saying, “Delhi crime season 3 review, Delhi crime 3 release time, Delhi Crime season 2, Delhi Crime season 1, Delhi Crime season 1 total episodes.” One more comment claimed, “Huma Qureshi stepping into Delhi Crime 3 is a power shift. 2025 showed four distinctly controlled shades of her, all confident, all convincing. If she brings that same precision here, DC3 won’t just be a chapter, it’ll be the one people look back at. 💯” One more comment said, “Delhi Crime 3 is an exceptionally well crafted and powerful series.Stories covered are based on real events, exposing the depths of human cruelty. It leaves you shaken especially faced by thousands of young girls forced into prostitution and other unimaginable atrocities.”
With audiences and critics already praising the show’s tone and performances, Delhi Crime 3 seems to have lived up to the expectations set by its predecessors. The series is now streaming on Netflix.