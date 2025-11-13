Delhi Crime 3 Twitter Reviews: Shefali Shah shines but fans think Huma Qureshi makes a stronger impact

The Delhi Crime series has built a loyal fanbase over the years, with both its first and second seasons receiving strong praise for their storytelling and performances. Now, the third season has arrived, and audiences say it continues the show’s legacy of intense, realistic narratives. Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi in Season 3

A disturbing yet gripping storyline The third season opens with Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) now serving as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Assam, far away from Delhi after a punishment posting. Her return to the capital comes when a major human trafficking case unfolds — a gang is abducting young women and girls, sending them to brothels or selling them as brides. The main suspect in the case is Meena (Huma Qureshi), who runs the trafficking network.

Vartika reunites with her trusted team — Neeti (Rasika Dugal), Bhupendra (Rajesh Tailang), Vimla (Jaya Bhattacharya), Jairaj (Anuraag Arora), Subhash (Sidharth Bhardwaj), and Sudhir (Gopal Datt) — to chase the trail of confessions and connections that expose the full scale of the trafficking operation.