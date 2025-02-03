Menu Explore
Delhi HC issues notices to Google and online platforms after Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action against misinformation

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 03, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya moves Delhi HC to remove misleading content; court issues notices to Google, Bollywood Times, and others.

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of renowned actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the High Court, seeking the removal of misleading content circulating online. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to her plea for a summary judgment regarding the spread of false information about the 13-year-old.

Aaradhya Bachchan has moved to court seeking removal of misleading information
Aaradhya Bachchan has moved to court seeking removal of misleading information

Legal notices have been served to multiple defendants, including Google, Bollywood Times, and other online platforms. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on 17 March. This follows an earlier ruling in April 2023, when the Delhi High Court directed Google to take down deceptive videos falsely claiming that Aaradhya was ‘critically ill’ or had passed away.

During the 2023 proceedings, Justice C Hari Shankar strongly condemned the dissemination of such content, stressing that every child deserves dignity and respect. He asserted that spreading misleading information about a minor’s health is “entirely unacceptable in law.”

The court had previously instructed Google to disclose details of the entities responsible for uploading such content and mandated that any future misleading videos be promptly flagged for removal. Additionally, the central government was directed to restrict access to such material, while Google was reminded of its legal responsibility to adhere to the regulatory framework.

