Devil In Disguise actor Gabriel Luna: I still freak out that people even know who I am in places outside US

Talking about the show, Gabriel Luna says, “I’ve played other characters that are either super heroic or supervillainous, whatever the case, they were generally invulnerable. But I loved how vulnerable this guy was. How he tried to be as involved as he possibly could not only in the investigative elements of the case, but also in the excavation of the scene, in the pursuit of discovering and identifying the 27 young men and boys who are in the cross space center, but also the six that were also in the Des plains river. His whole life became about this crusade that he had to restore the humanity to these people.”

American actor Gabriel Luna is a globally renowned actor today, thanks to his works in projects like The Last Of Us , Terminator and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recently, he appeared in the true crime story, Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, playing the character of the Detective Rafael Tovar, who investigated the whole case.

Actor Michael Chernus plays the titular serial killer in the show, and Gabriel shares how a mutual friend established their connection. “We have a mutual friend, Paul Walter Hauser, who has also played a serial killer in another show. When he found out that Michael and I were going to work together, he reached out to both of us with a word of caution about preserving our mental state and protecting ourselves. Michael Chernus had a lot on his shoulders, but we went into it early and just decided that we were going to be each other’s tether, because to live in the world of this show for a prolonged period of time starts to deteriorate some of yourself and your constitution. We were actually really good friends and all the animosity you see on screen is just him being a great actor and me responding to him.”

Reflecting on the global popularity he enjoys, Gabriel says, “You just want to connect with people and the fact that it happens on a global scale is rare. With these streaming platforms, we are able to tell some of these stories on a global scale about these unsung heroes. It’s a privilege that anytime anything you do can connect with other cultures and people across the world. I still freak out that people even know who I am in places like Morocco or Brazil or wherever I’m at. But I’m glad that they’re enjoying stories that we’re telling.”