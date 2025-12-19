‘Dharma ka picture kyun nahi…’: Debutante actor of Ikkis Simar Bhatia’s witty response to Karan Johar will win you over

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of Bollywood at the moment. This is because the biographical war drama film, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, marks Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia’s acting debut. Today, makers dropped the final trailer of Ikkis , which received love from all over the internet. Filmmaker Karan Johar re-shared the trailer on his social media handle and gave the newcomers a shout-out. Simar, who seems to have inherited the art of wit from her mama Akshay, gave KJo a superbly humorous response.

Sharing the trailer of Ikkis on his official Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote a sweet message for Agastya Nanda, which read: “SOLID!!!!!! Rooting for you Aggy!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Giving Simar Bhatia a warm welcome, KJo further shared, “Welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18… you’re gorgeous!!!” Some time later, Simar replied to Karan, thanking him. But she also responded to the compliment with a witty remark. Simar shared, “Thank you sir 🙏 Phir mujhe Dharma ka picture kyun nahin diya?” Simple, sweet, and straight to the point. That’s what we have learnt about Simar from this post and so far the internet is loving it!

Apart from being an important milestone in Simar and Agastya’s lives, Ikkis is special for the audience as it marks Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra’s posthumous film release. Centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Ikkis follows the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who attained martyrdom at the age of 21 and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously. In the film, Agastya will be seen as Arun, whereas Dharam Paaji has portrayed the role of his onscreen father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). In her debut role, Simar will be seen as Kiran, who held Arun’s heart.

Originally slated to clash with Karan’s Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas, Ikkis is now set to arrive in theatres on January 1, 2026. We wish Simar and Agastya all the best!