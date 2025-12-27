Dhrishyam 3's producer opens up about Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the film: ‘His energy on set is absolutely toxic…’

A few days ago, the rumour mill was working overtime as reports of Akshaye Khanna quitting his much-anticipated role in Drishyam 3 came to light. According to reports, the actor has exited the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2. The move is said to have followed financial and creative disagreements with the makers after Akshaye's success in Dhurandhar . Now, Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has revealed what actually transpired and why Akshaye is no longer part of the film.

“He wanted to wear a wig…” Kumar Mangat Pathak began by explaining that the actor was already formally signed on, and that his remuneration was finalised after multiple rounds of negotiation.

“We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand.

However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all,” said Kumar.