Diana Penty on the possibility of her being a part of Cocktail 2: It deserves a completely new makeover

While Cocktail 2 has been a rumoured project for a while, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, wife of Cocktail (2012) director Homi Adajania, hinted at the start of it recently as she shared a picture of a script with the title ‘Cocktail 2’ on her Instagram Story. Actor Diana Penty, who made her debut with the 2012 film, shares her take on the sequel. Diana Penty(Photo: Instagram)

As per reports, Cocktail 2 is being made with actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Ask Diana Penty, who was recently seen in Detective Sherdil, if she feels that the film should be turned into a franchise and she says, “I am sure the makers have a great script at hand, that is why they are making part two. Also, the fact that the first film did well means that there will be an audience for the sequel. So, why not? I will be very excited to see it as an audience and see where the story could go.”

So, would she want to be a part of it too, even in a cameo? “I feel that I have played my part in the first film, and it did well for me. The reason I am here today is because of that film and I am grateful for it. But if they are embarking on an entirely new journey, it deserves a completely new makeover. So, I completely see where that comes from; new story, new cast, new fresh energy would be great for the film,” she responds.

Over a month ago, Cocktail also had a re-release in theatres. The film starring Diana alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, presented a love story set in the generation of the time, and the actor was glad to see even the youth of today also connected with it. “I was very keen to see whether it does resonate, especially with the newer generation who actually missed out on it 13 years ago, and it did because you can’t go wrong with a romcom. Everyone loves one and Cocktail was the perfect romcom,” she says.

Currently Diana is in the busiest phase of her career. She has had three releases this year already with Azaad, Chhaava, and Detective Sherdil, and has a few more in the pipeline. Enjoying this phase, the actor says, “I love it, and I hope this never changes. I am worried ki nazar na lag jaye, but it feels good. There’s also a bunch of different kinds of things happening and they are yet to release.”

As for her latest film, Detective Sherdil, the film took four years to find a release but Diana insists that she never lost faith in it. “I realise, understand and acknowledge the fact that every film takes its time. It has its own journey. You just have to be patient and wait for the right time for it, which is what we all in the team did,” she says.