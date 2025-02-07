Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on co-star Hina Khan: Even when she was unwell, she didn’t have a frown on her face

ByYashika Mathur
Feb 07, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is grateful to have met co-star Hina Khan and calls their friendship divine intervention of sorts.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all praise for his Griha Laxmi co-star, Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 4 breast cancer. Dibyendu, talking about their time working together, shares that the shooting for the recently released web series occurred just before Hina revealed her diagnosis and despite the challenges she was facing, she kept her symptoms and health struggles to herself, never letting it affect her work.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all in praise of co-star Hina Khan.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all in praise of co-star Hina Khan.

“I am very grateful to the show because I made friends like Hina Khan during the show. It’s God’s blessing to get a friend and co-actor like her because the way she worked for this show, forgetting everything that is happening around her and giving 100 per cent. Even when she was feeling unwell, she didn’t have a frown on her face,” the 49-year-old shares.

Also Read: Dibyendu Bhattacharya: Hope content continues to rule on OTT

Hina publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and has since been documenting her recovery journey at various stages.

Dibyendu notes how Hina kept her diagnosis a secret during filming, saying, “During the shoot we didn’t get to know anything. It wasn’t diagnosed and even if it was, she didn’t tell anyone. So when we got to know about it after she announced, that’s when I realised that even when she was shooting she was physically going through something. Instead of focusing on illness, she focused on work, ye bohot kaabil-e-tareef ki baat hai.”

He adds, “She continued working till 2am-3am. It’s a big deal.”

“The time we spent working on this project became very special (for me). Overall, the experience was fantastic experience. I will cherish this all my life,” Dibyendu wraps up.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On