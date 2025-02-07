Dibyendu Bhattacharya on co-star Hina Khan: Even when she was unwell, she didn’t have a frown on her face

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all praise for his Griha Laxmi co-star, Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 4 breast cancer. Dibyendu, talking about their time working together, shares that the shooting for the recently released web series occurred just before Hina revealed her diagnosis and despite the challenges she was facing, she kept her symptoms and health struggles to herself, never letting it affect her work. Dibyendu Bhattacharya is all in praise of co-star Hina Khan.

“I am very grateful to the show because I made friends like Hina Khan during the show. It’s God’s blessing to get a friend and co-actor like her because the way she worked for this show, forgetting everything that is happening around her and giving 100 per cent. Even when she was feeling unwell, she didn’t have a frown on her face,” the 49-year-old shares.

Hina publicly shared her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and has since been documenting her recovery journey at various stages.

Dibyendu notes how Hina kept her diagnosis a secret during filming, saying, “During the shoot we didn’t get to know anything. It wasn’t diagnosed and even if it was, she didn’t tell anyone. So when we got to know about it after she announced, that’s when I realised that even when she was shooting she was physically going through something. Instead of focusing on illness, she focused on work, ye bohot kaabil-e-tareef ki baat hai.”

He adds, “She continued working till 2am-3am. It’s a big deal.”

“The time we spent working on this project became very special (for me). Overall, the experience was fantastic experience. I will cherish this all my life,” Dibyendu wraps up.