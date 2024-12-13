Did Priyanka Chopra ignore fans at Red Sea Film Festival, leaving them upset? Netizens defend her after viral tweet

Global icon and our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads last night when she walked the red carpet of the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival. Dressed in a stunning Oscar de la Renta origami rose bugle bead gown, the actor received the Red Sea Honoree Award at the closing ceremony of the film festival. Priyanka was accompanied by American singer, and her very proud husband, Nick Jonas. He complemented her perfectly in a black tuxedo. It was surely a night to remember for the couple. However, a viral tweet suggests that the same can’t be said for Priyanka’s fans, who gathered at the venue to meet her. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2024 Red Sea Film Festival

It has been alleged that Priyanka ignored her fans and passed them in a hurry, promising to come back. But she apparently didn't. The tweet, in Arabic, roughly translates to: “She passed by in a hurry and didn't stop with the fans and told them she was coming back and she left. We, the media, barely took pictures of her and she went inside on the red carpet. All the fans left upset because she didn't stop for them at all, not even for a moment.” Now that’s shocking, isn’t it? Well, celebrities usually get trolled for such incidents. However, this time, netizens have come out in Priyanka’s support, sympathising with her.

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user exclaimed, “Fans are getting too entitled these days. Celebrities can't always stop for everyone,” whereas another fan recalled, “ive met pc at an airport and honestly she was the sweetest, she had just come back from an event and was visibly tired still she met me and her other fans so nicely, clicked pics with all of us and also spoke to me for a very long time 😭 so i think she really must have been in a hurry this time.” Meanwhile, a reasonable netizen simply wrote, “She doesn’t have to.”

What are your thoughts on this allegation on Priyanka?