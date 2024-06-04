 Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s wholesome wedding video is a tight slap to trolls who spread divorce rumours - Hindustan Times
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s wholesome wedding video is a tight slap to trolls who spread divorce rumours

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 04, 2024 04:00 PM IST

After quashing divorce rumours, Divya Agarwal has now shared her unseen wedding video with husband Apurva Padgaonkar, which will fill your heart with love

Divya Agarwal is one celebrity who has always been open about her love life. She believes in celebrating the joys of life with her fans, which is exactly what she did when her entrepreneur beau Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her on her 30th birthday. This year on February 20, the couple tied the nuptial knot in Mumbai, in the presence of their loved ones. They were busy enjoying wedding bliss and their public appearances along with social media posts were proof. So it came as a shock when the 31-year-old actor deleted all her wedding pictures from Instagram. Soon the rumour mill began churning and there was buzz of trouble in paradise.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding video
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding video

 

However, in an exclusive interview with HT City, the actor quashed all divorce rumours earlier this week. Divya also clarified that this decision to filter her social media handle was to “highlight her professional work”. Well, much to our delight, the couple have now shared their wedding video. This four and a half minute long clip is emotional, wholesome, full of love and most importantly, a tight slap to all the faceless trolls who spread fake rumours of Divya and Apurva’s split. The love birds look genuinely happy and excited to start a life together. Divya even made their varmala with her own hands! See for yourself:

There are still a few trolls lurking in the comment section below. For instance, one such internet user wrote: “A few weeks ago doing drama of deleting all wedding pics and then blaming public n media saying u want ur work to be recognised and now putting wedding video again. Divya simply cannot get by a few days without attention on her 😂.” However, a majority of comments are blessings from fans. One happy social media user shared, “OH TO HAVE WITNESSED THIS BEAUTIFUL BEGINNING 🧿❤️ I love you guys!!”, whereas another fan gushed, “Omg this is so adorable 😍😍😍u two.” Another sweet comment read: “Oh Divya, so Beautiful !💖🪬💖💖 Wishing you both Love, Joy, Prosperity Good Health & Blessings Always . Love you soo much🩷🩷🧿🩷🩷🩷.”

Well, kuchh toh log kahenge! Nevertheless, we wish Divya and Apurva a happily ever after.

