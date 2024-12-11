DJ Steve Aoki collaborates with Shreya Ghoshal-Sunidhi Chauhan on Chhaila EDM version; says “their talent is inspiring”

World leading DJ Steve Aoki loves India. Having performed here a few times, he is now set to mark his first collab on a single. The Grammy-nominated has collaborated with singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan for a new version of their single Chhaila, which released a couple of months ago. Aoki has worked on a remixed version of the track, composed by Salim-Sulaiman as part of the album, Bhoomi 2024, and given it an EDM avatar. Aoki says, “It’s an incredible collaboration. Shreya and Sunidhi’s talent and passion for music inspired me to create something that’s not just a remix, but a global celebration of their artistry.” Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan; (right) Steve Aoki(Photos: Satish Bate/HT and Instagram)

Aoki adds that his version merges Indian musical traditions with cutting-edge electronic dance beats. Excited about the association, Chauhan says, “This collaboration brings a whole new flavour to our song. It’s exhilarating to see how our duet transforms into a dance floor anthem.”

Ghoshal, on the other hand, is blown away by what Aoki brings to the table. “Steve’s energy is infectious. His interpretation of the song adds a fresh pulse, making it resonate with a global audience,” she says.

The makers, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, hold the OG song close to their hearts. “But I am impressed with the way Aoki has reinterpreted it. It showcases his ability to blend folk and modern elements,” says Salim. Sulaiman adds, “Our song was already about pushing boundaries, but Steve has taken it to another level. The new version is a perfect marriage of Indian authenticity and global dance energy.” The remix, produced by Salim-Sulaiman's music label Merchant Records, will launch on December 13.

Meanwhile, talking to us in October, Ghoshal and Chauhan shared how working on Chhaila, their first indie song together, was special. Chauhan said, “Oh, we had a blast. We would have so much fun at the studio that Salim-Sulaiman had to wait endlessly for work to happen (laughs). Work gave Shreya and me so much time together that when the song was done and the music video was shot, I started missing her next day onwards. We had become so used to seeing each other daily. To feel that kind of love and to work on the song that showcases us in such a different avatar was gratifying.”

Ghoshal added, “I never thought I’d rap in a song ever. But the way the rap jugalbandi unfolds between me and Sunidhi in the song is amazing. We had so much fun doing that. I’m sure it’s the kind of liberty only non-film music can offer. Both of us are also seen dancing and grooving in the music video and prepping for it was so much fun.”