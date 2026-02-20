Exclusive | Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala to lead Arvind Pandey's suspense thriller; Dehradun shoot begins February 27

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to commence shooting for his next film, stepping into the role of the protagonist during a schedule in Dehradun at the end of this month. Actors Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala with director Arvind Pandey ahead of the shoot of their feature film HT City has exclusively learned that the actor, who will soon be seen in high-profile projects such as Yash’s Toxic and Shah Rukh Khan's King, will begin filming from February 27. The film is being directed by Arvind Pandey, who previously helmed Ishq Pashmina (2022), which marked the debut of Malti Chahar and Bhavin Bhanushali. “The film will be shot in Uttarakhand in a start-to-end schedule. It’s a suspense thriller blended with a courtroom drama and dramatic romance. The film’s working title is Love Lottery, but we are yet to lock it and will be announcing it soon,” says the director, who has also penned the lyrics for the project.

Akshay Oberio, Heli Daruwala, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ashwant Lodhi and director Arvind Pandey during a workshop ahead of the film shoot

Joining Akshay in this venture are actors Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Agni Agyari, Manu Rishi Chadha, Kuldeep Bhargava ‘Tushar’, Santosh Shukla, and Indra Krishnan. The story has been written by Ankur Khatri, while Pandey is handling the musical composition alongside Varun Mishra. “We have chosen the cast very meticulously and all are very powerful actors. Interestingly, since it’s a suspense-thriller, the characters have all kinds of shades – you won’t be able to judge who is black or white. At the moment, we won’t be able to reveal more than this,” says Pandey.

Actors Akshay Oberoi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Heli Daruwala and others with director Arvind Pandey during a pre-shoot discussion