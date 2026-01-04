Exclusive | ‘Akshaye Khanna was never out of the game’: Dhurandhar co-star Rakesh Bedi

Actor Rakesh Bedi's character of Jameel Jamali in director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is being loved by audiences for its nuance and the veteran actor is elated with it, sharing how people from “all over the world are reaching out and congratulating” him. Reflecting on the success of the film, and especially that of his co-star Akshaye Khanna who plays the role of Rehman Dakait, Rakesh says phenomenal performances such as these are once-in-a-lifetime occurrences. Rakesh Bedi and Akshaye Khanna in a still from Dhurandhar

However, he doesn't fully agree to the notion that Akshaye has come back in the game of showbiz with this film as per the public perception, asserting that he was always an integral part of showbiz.

Rakesh and Akshaye shared several scenes in the film and some in-depth intellectual conversations off-screen during the shoot. Talking about the limelight suddenly shining on his co-star, Rakesh says, “Akshaye was always in the game. He never left it. Uski and humari films lagti rehti hai, koi kam chalti hai, koi zyada chalti hai but it doesn't mean he was out of the industry.”

Dhurandhar is still running in theatres and has crossed ₹1186 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful box office phenomenon in recent times. Rakesh believes that in current times the 100 crore mark is very exciting for everyone but actors don't get this kind of love with every film. He also gives the example of Baahubali and what it did for its lead actor Prabhas.