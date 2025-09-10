Exclusive | Dhruv Vikram to announce his next on his birthday, makers scout locations to shoot in Delhi

Tollywood's popular actor Vikram Chiyaan's son Dhruv Vikram, who was last seen in Mahaan in 2022 is gearing up for his next titled Dhruv 4. Dhruv, whose birthday falls on September 23, is planning to announce his next along with the makers on his special day. Dhruv Vikram was last seen in Mahaan in 2022.

A close source to the project informed, “The makers of Dhruv Vikram's next is ready to launch the film on his birthday on September 23 this year. Earlier, it was also learnt that the tentative title of the film is Dhruv 4.”

HT also has exclusively learned that the makers of the film are currently in Delhi for the recce of the film. “The makers of the film are scouting locations in Delhi at the moment and will finalize the schedule soon," the source added.

Dhruv 4 is a high-octane love story and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. However, all other details regarding the project are still under wraps.

Besides this film, Dhruv Vikram will be seen in a Tamil-sports drama titled Bison that is aiming for a Diwali 2025 release. The film also stars Anupama Parmeswaran as the female lead. Bison is announced in May 2024. The film was shot in Chennai and the makers wrapped up the shoot in mid February 2025. It is helmed and written by Mari Selvaraj.

Dhruv will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's next film.