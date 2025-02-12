Exclusive| Grammy winner Chandrika Tandon: I’ve received two invitations to collaborate on Indian films

Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon made billions of people proud when she received a Grammy Award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for her album Triveni. Chandrika Tandon won her first Grammy Award earlier this month.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Chandrika revealed that she is already being pursued by Indian filmmakers to collaborate on a project.

“It’s interesting that in the last two days, I’ve received two invitations to collaborate on someone’s film. I don’t know what will come out (of it). They are Indian films. I don’t know whether they’re Bollywood or not,” Chandrika tells us over a telephonic conversation from Manhattan, New York City.

Recalling the moment she won the Grammy, the 70-year-old shares, “As each nomination was being announced, there was a big cheer. When they announced the winner, for a moment I almost didn’t hear it!"

The loud cheers and the pouring in of congratulatory messages left her emotional and deeply touched. “It’s interesting that we celebrate the moment, walking up to the stage but what’s made the whole moment much more special is this outpouring of love, support and congratulations from people I don’t know and from people who have nothing to gain other than just express their love," Chandrika says, adding, "They have found me somehow through all different media to connect and one of the most poignant phrases that stays in my heart is different people writing this expression ‘A billion hearts and minds are with you’ and I thought to myself, what a beautiful blanket of support. I didn’t expect so much love.”

Ask her what's been the source of inspiration for her and Chandrika says singers MS Subbalaxmi, Asha Bhosale, and composer-singer RD Burman have influenced her greatly. “My musical journey was that of a very open, welcoming, boundary-less experience. I've been lucky to have absorbed music in every way," says Chandrika.

Born in Chennai, Chandrika is Indian entrepreneur Indra Nooyi's elder sister. She grew up in a musical environment, with her mother Shantha Krishnamurthy being a musician. While she pursued an intense and elaborate career in banking, she eventually gave her love for music “the centre stage”.