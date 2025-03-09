Exclusive| Harshvardhan Rane is not a part of Race 4, confirms producer

Actor Saif Ali Khan will soon return to the Race franchise with the fourth installment, directed by Nikkhil Advani. However, recently several reports have surfaced stating that actor Harshvardhan Rane, 41, has been roped in to play the negative lead in the film. Setting the record straight, the film's producer Ramesh Taurani has dismissed this as just a rumour. Harshvardhan Rane is not part of Race 4

Ramesh, 65 said, "No, this is fake news. He hasn't been roped in for the role and nothing about this role has been finalized yet" When asked if there are any more updates on the cast of the film besides Saif, he said, "No cast has been finalised as now so I can't comment on the names."

Ramesh had confirmed Saif's return to the film in October 2024 and ever since fans eagerly await more updates on the film. The film however, hasn't gone on floors yet.

While speculations around the film's shoot have been going on for a while, Ramesh clarifies the status. "No. Race 4 will start end of the year."

Known for its high-octane action, glamorous settings, and intricate plots, the franchise began with the 2008 movie Race, featuring Saif and Akshaye Khanna as two brothers, Ranvir and Rajiv, embroiled in a complex web of betrayal and deceit.

Meanwhile Saif is currently shooting in Pataudi for another project. A source earlier revealed,"Saif is shooting for a film, yes, but not in Delhi. He’s in Pataudi, Gurugram."

This marks his return to the shooting set after the dreadful stabbing incident on January 16.

As for Harshvardhan, fans are awaiting an update on the sequel of his hit film Sanam Teri Kasam.

The recent re-release of 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, brought immense success at the box office and now the film's sequel is also being highly anticipated by the fans.