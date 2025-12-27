Exclusive | Here's what Salman Khan's food menu was at his 60th birthday party

As superstar Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday on December 27 midnight at his farmhouse in Panvel, it wasn't less than a gala celebration. From exotic food menu to the comfortable stay for the guests, Salman didn't leave any stone unturned in being a great host. Salman Khan while cutting his birthday cake with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse.

A close source, who was present at the birthday party revealed HTCity, “Salman had an elaborate food menu for the guests. Koti kebabs, dahi kebabs, aloo tikki broccoli kebabs were served in vegetarian starters while there were five varieties of non-vegetarian kebabs in the menu. In vegetarian main course, there were several types of assorted breads, two types of daal, paneer gravy and rice.”

“For desserts, gajar ka halwa, gulab jamuns, rabri, ice creams and malai dessert were served. There was also a counter of a popular Paris dessert brand stationed there. The menu included pastries, assorted macarons pyramids, almond Bostock and French toast – classic and tiramisu,” the source added.

“Salman had also called for vanity vans for every single actor, who stayed back overnight at the birthday party at his farm. A lot of his friends from the fraternity had left thw farm around 6-7am on December 27. The actor also had a sundowner on Saturday afternoon that was attended by his close friends and family, the source further stated. “For the decor, the farm was decorated with white roses all over. The DJ played 'subah hone naa de' song on loop.” the source quipped.

For the party, Salman opted for a casual look. He was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and sported a clean-shaven appearance. Apart from the grand celebration with family and friends, the actor celebrated his milestone birthday with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse. After cutting the cake, Salman was seen offering slices to photographers before posing for pictures.

From Maniesh Paul to MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mika Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani and Bina Kak, among others were the attendees at the actor's birthday celebration. Salman’s nephews and nieces, including Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri, were also present at the celebration.