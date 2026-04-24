Exclusive | Irrfan’s unseen documentary on Tigmanshu Dhulia's Paan Singh Tomar is a goldmine for cinema lovers: Director

Seventeen years after award-winning film Paan Singh Tomar (2012) was shot in 2009, and on actor Irrfan’s sixth death anniversary, a 47-minute documentary A Story That Refused to Die on the making will be screened in Mumbai on April 29. Actor Irrfan with director Tigmanshu Dhulia during the shoot of film Paan Singh Tomar and (inset) documentary director Ranjeeta Kaur (Photo: Instagram/AngadFilms ) Its BTS (behind-the-scenes) person and now its director and documentary-filmmaker Rajneeta Kaur tells HT City, “60 hours of content, that was lost multiple times, will finally see the light of the day to celebrate the most beloved actor and truly national treasure – Irrfan sir!” The actor and the film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, won National Awards.

“After three years of shooting, the film released all of a sudden and we could not stream the making. After the film won National Awards, I started reworking but half of the content was lost. It kept delaying and years passed by. By the time it got ready, the tragic illness news of Irrfan sir came out, then Covid-19, and he left us. Tishu sir asked me to rework on this as it’s a goldmine and tribute to the actor,” tells Ranjeeta.

Tigmanshu and Irrfan during the shoot of Paan Singh Tomar

On the documentary and his deepest friend Irrfan, Tigmanshu says, “We are all very nostalgic about the film, which is everyone’s labour of love and about my strongest confidant Irrfan. His contribution to the cinema is eternal and these tapes are a goldmine for every cinema lover and Ranjeeta has made it with heart.” Ranjeeta, who works independently on projects, short films and documentaries adds, “Three years back, it was supposed to be screened in MAMI festival but that could not happen. Now, on this death anniversary, we are screening it for the first time for the cinema lovers who love the film and Irrfan sir.”

Irrfan during the shoot of Paan Singh Tomar

She recalls how disappointed she was when the BTS was not released during the film's release. “I got a call seven days before the release to give the tapes, but nothing came out. Then, I was told that all the tapes had been destroyed. Luckily, I found a folder on a computer where a digital copy was saved, but half of it got corrupted. I reworked on it and we were supposed to come out with a coffee table book on it, but it got delayed and sir fell ill,” she says. On the occasion, filmmakers Tigmanshu and Vishal Bhardwaj will be in a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi followed by a Sufi night to be held at NMACC.

Irrfan and Ranjeeta during the shoot of film