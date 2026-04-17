Babil Khan shares memory of Irrfan caring for wife Sutapa during cancer battle: ‘Used to tie his phone to his head’

Through his caption, Babil described how his mother developed painful foot corns from constantly rushing around to care for Irrfan during his illness. Despite being at the peak of his own suffering, Irrfan would improvise a makeshift headlamp by strapping his phone to his forehead and carefully tend to her feet.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Babil posted a series of photographs capturing a tender domestic scene. In the images, Irrfan can be seen attending to Sutapa's feet while she rests, a seemingly small gesture that carried profound emotional weight given the circumstances surrounding it.

Actor Babil Khan recently shared an intimate memory of his late father, Irrfan Khan , revealing a touching moment that spoke volumes about the bond the acclaimed actor shared with his wife Sutapa Sikdar during his cancer battle. The post offers a window into the family's quiet strength during one of their most trying times. (Also read: 'Needed time to heal': Babil Khan returns to social media after 5 months, says insomnia and panic made him 'confess' )

This is not the first occasion on which Babil has honored his father's memory publicly. He previously shared rare childhood photographs alongside Irrfan, giving followers an intimate look at their relationship beyond the public eye. The images ranged from Irrfan cradling a newborn Babil to playful indoor moments, radiating a warmth that transcended words.

"During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So Baba used to tie his phone to his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling offs (sic)," he wrote.

Among those pictures, Irrfan is seen holding baby Babil as both gaze upward, sitting beside him in gentle interaction, and hoisting young Babil onto his shoulders in a carefree, joyful moment.

(Also read: Priyanka Chopra credits ‘icon’ Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for paving her path in Hollywood: ‘I stand on their shoulders’ )

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, aged 53, following his battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His extraordinary body of work continues to be celebrated across both Indian and international cinema.

Babil, meanwhile, has been steadily building his own presence in the film industry, having made his acting debut in Qala in 2022. He was last seen in the cyber thriller drama film Logout, directed by Amit Golani.