Exclusive | Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's action-comedy film in trouble? Karan Johar breaks silence

Tuesday brought with it rumours about an upcoming film running into production trouble. According to reports, the shoot of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s action comedy, being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, had begun in 2024, but soon got stuck. Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana

On top of everything, even the release, originally supposed to happen in 2026 according to the report, was pushed. Whether theatrical, or OTT- this was another roadblock. But when HT City reaches out to the team, they deny it all. Karan tells us exclusively, “This is not true. We have 10 days of shoot left, and we are very much releasing the film theatrically this year.”

Aakash Kaushik, the director of the film too maintains that the film is on track.

Ayushmann, on the professional front, is busy with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, while Sara has Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do in her kitty.