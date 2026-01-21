Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Exclusive | Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's action-comedy film in trouble? Karan Johar breaks silence

    Is Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film facing rumors of production delays? HT City brings you the truth.

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:56 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tuesday brought with it rumours about an upcoming film running into production trouble. According to reports, the shoot of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan’s action comedy, being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, had begun in 2024, but soon got stuck.

    Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana
    Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana

    Also read: Karan Johar defends Dhurandhar amid propaganda debate: 'I wasn't offended by the politics of the film'

    On top of everything, even the release, originally supposed to happen in 2026 according to the report, was pushed. Whether theatrical, or OTT- this was another roadblock. But when HT City reaches out to the team, they deny it all. Karan tells us exclusively, “This is not true. We have 10 days of shoot left, and we are very much releasing the film theatrically this year.”

    Aakash Kaushik, the director of the film too maintains that the film is on track.

    Ayushmann, on the professional front, is busy with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, while Sara has Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do in her kitty.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Action-comedy Film In Trouble? Karan Johar Breaks Silence
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Action-comedy Film In Trouble? Karan Johar Breaks Silence
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes