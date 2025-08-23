Exclusive | ‘It’s all rumours', Tina Ahuja clears the air on Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's divorce

The internet was abuzz on Friday, when the reports of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's separation surfaced yet again. It all started when Sunita addressed the divorce rumors in her emotional vlog on YouTube. It sparked several speculations among fans and media. Tina Ahuja rubbishes the news of her parents Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce

In an exclusive conversation with HT, it is learned that there is no truth to these rumours. When asked Tina about the reports of her parents Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce, she said, “It's all rumours.” “I don't pay attention to these rumours,” she further stated when asked about how she reacts to the reports surfacing yet again online.

When further probed her on how her parents deal with such reports online, she affirmed, “Kya bolun mein? He is not even in the country,”

Sharing further, she said, “I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones,”

Also Read: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/govinda-looks-unfazed-blows-kisses-in-1st-appearance-amid-rumours-of-divorce-with-sunita-ahuja-watch-101755910057968.html

On Friday late evening, Govinda was spotted at the Mumbai International airport leaving for unknown destination where he was dressed in all white attire looking dapper as ever. He didn't seem tensed or fazed.

According to documents reported by Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. She moved the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds. The court summoned Govinda, but he did not appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

and Since June 2025, the couple has been undergoing court-mandated counselling. While Sunita has been attending the hearings in person, it remains unclear whether G:ovinda has been appearing in the court or no.