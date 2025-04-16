Exclusive: Jr NTR is NOT on Ozempic, physical transformation is for THIS reason

Actor Jr NTR's latest picture has left the internet talking about everything from the price of his shirt to his considerable weight loss. While many criticised his transformed self and claimed the use of Ozempic, his loyal fans came to his defence against rumours. Jr NTR's latest picture has left the internet talking about his weight loss

Numerous social media users posted a picture of Jr NTR, dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, on X while posing with hotel staff. The picture left fans wondering why the actor suddenly looked so lean. We have exclusively learnt that the real reason behind the transformation is something else.

Our source confirms that NTR is following a new lifestyle, and it does not include the use of Ozempic. "NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic if that is what is being asked," the source tells us, adding, "He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with (filmmaker) Prashanth Neel, and for his look in it, he has adapted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that."

The Ozempic buzz started after several users on the internet pointed out. “What happened to Jr NTR - any health issues?” wrote one Reddit user. "Inta sannaga ayite em baledu anna (It’s not looking good when you’re this thin, brother). We want chubby tiger back,” wrote an X user.

While one Reddit user called him "Jr. Ozempic," another wrote, “Tiger found Ozempic. I miss his old heroine selections and songs. Please don’t take plastic surgery cases, NTR gaaru.”

Jr. NTR's upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, currently referred to as NTR 31 or Dragon, is expected to be officially titled Dragon, according to distributor sources. The pan-India project is set to hit theatre's on January 9, 2026.