Exclusive| Never been about conflict: Rani Kapur on Supreme Court urging mediation in Sanjay Kapur estate case

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India issued notice on a plea filed by late businessman Sanjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, in relation to the estate case being fought between his family and kids, and his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur. While the court sought responses from Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others, it also indicated that mediation should be the way forward to resolve the family dispute, especially observing that Rani is 80-years-old. Rani Kapur with Sunjay Kapur

Reacting to the Supreme Court's suggestion, Rani Kapur tells us, “I welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and its encouragement of a peaceful resolution. At this stage of my life, I seek only truth, dignity, and the protection of what is rightfully mine and my family’s. I remain ready to participate in any fair and transparent mediation process, while trusting that the courts will ensure justice on the merits.”

She adds, “This has never been about conflict. It is about restoring fairness, preserving a family legacy, and ensuring that no one is deprived through deception or misuse of trust.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi were hearing the matter and observed that the courtroom battles may not be in anyone's interest and remarked to Rani's lawyer, “Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight.” The Court also strongly suggested mediation, noting, “Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.” However, the Court kept the doors open to hearing the matter again if a resolution is not met through mediation.

In her plea, Rani had sought directions to restrain the respondents from interfering with the estate, assets, and related affairs, while she also challenged certain orders passed by the Delhi high court, arguing that the estate has not been adequately preserved and raised concerns over possible dissipation of assets.

The dispute originated with the suit filed by Rani Kapur where she challenged the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She alleged that the trust was structured in a way that stripped her of control over her estate, including interests in the Sona Group. She further claimed that after suffering a stroke in 2017, her late son and others acted in a manner that led to the transfer of assets without her informed consent.

The dispute further intensified after Sanjay Kapur’s death last year, with his widow Priya and his family, including kids with ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, fighting over control of family assets and business interests. Parallel proceedings on related issues are currently pending before the Delhi high court.