EXCLUSIVE| Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice to man who tweeted the video of her being heckled by a mob

Actor Raveena Tandon's harrowing experience of being heckled by a mob left her fans shocked. It started with a video put out by a social media user, claiming to be a freelance journalist, on June 2. He alleged on X that the actor was drunk and had assaulted a senior citizen. The Mumbai Police however, later clarified that the allegations, which accused her of being drunk, rash driving and assault, were false. Actor Raveena Tandon

We have learnt exclusively learnt that Tandon has now decided to press defamation charges against the said journalist. HT City is in possession of the defamation notice, which was sent to him on June 12. Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who is representing Tandon, tells us, "Recently an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous allegation which was clarified in CCTV footage and the allegation was withdrawn. However, a person, claiming to be a journalist, is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading. This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served. We stand in solidarity with Raveena and support her right to seek redressal for the harm caused by these unfounded allegations."

The man in question was requested to pull down the defamatory video, we are further told, but he has refused to. Meanwhile, a source says that Tandon is being awarded by many organisations, for her instinct to save her driver who was assaulted by the mob. "A human rights organisation has called her to Delhi on August 31 to felicitate her for the bravery," says the source.