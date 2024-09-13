EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets a title

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for the first time in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production. The film is a musical love story, and now we have exclusively learnt that it has got a title. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets a title

A source close to the development reveals to us, “The film is a love story and the makers have named the film Tum Hi Ho. The title resonates with love as it comes from one of the most iconic romantic tracks in Hindi (from Aashiqui 2, 2013),” adding that the next shoot schedule for the film will be taking place in Uttarakhand.

“The team will be heading to Uttarakhand towards the end of September and will be stationed there for a while in October for the next leg of shoot. Siddhant and Mrunal will be joining the shoot there along with the rest of the team,” the source informs. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Tum Hi Ho went on floors in May this year and is touted to be a romance drama set in a contemporary world and will be backed by some soulful compositions, as Siddhant and Mrunal both play musicians in the film.

Siddhant is currently busy with the promotions of his next actioner Yudhra. He also has Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri releasing later this year. Mrunal, on the other hand, has Son Of Sardar 2 with Ajay Devgn and David Dhawan's next with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.