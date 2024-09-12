Siddhant Chaturvedi clarifies after being called arrogant over roundtable comment: ‘You have to stand your ground’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of his action-thriller Yudhra. The actor recently addressed the misconception that arose after a roundtable with Ananya Panday, where he was labelled as 'arrogant.' In an interview with India Today, Siddhant clarified that what some may perceive as arrogance is actually confidence. (Also read: Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man with anger issues on a mission; Malavika Mohanan his lover. Watch) Siddhant Chaturvedi said that after his roundtable with Ananya Panday, people thought he was 'arrogant.'(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant on being called arrogant after roundtable

During the interaction, Siddhant asked the host if he sounded arrogant. He then shared how many Redditors called him ‘arrogant’ after his famous roundtable interaction with Ananya. The actor stated that, “I do read Reddit and all of these things. It's because of the roundtable that people thought like that. But dude, honestly, main ye clarify karna chahunga ki uske bina, it is so hard to survive here. Aap dabte rahoge to dabte hi reh jaoge (But dude, I want to clarify that without it, it is very hard to survive here. If you allow people to dominate you, then you will become used to it). You have to stand your spine. That is something that can sometimes come across as overconfident or whatever. But that is the fuel which drives me to do things and take things ahead in my life.”

He further said, “I come from a humble background and stay with my parents. It is all the love that I have, but sometimes you have to stand your ground and say what you feel. You can't just keep it in just because there are power forces that are playing on top of your head. You cannot succeed without climbing that chamber where you see the light like Dark Knight. You have to cut the rope. Cutting the rope might be arrogance and stupidity because Bruce Wayne might just fall and die. But he takes the leap and gets out of the pit. I'm still trying to get out of the pit. I can see the light, and this will take me closer to the pit I feel.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming project

Siddhant's Yudhra also featured Malvika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal and others in pivotal characters. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment. Yudhra is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024.