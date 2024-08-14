Mrunal Thakur to work with Prabhas again in Fauji? Mrunal shares update

Mrunal sets the record straight

The actor took to social media to squash the speculative reports around her getting on board for Fauji. Recently, an entertainment portal shared a photograph of Mrunal and Prabhas on Instagram, with a caption which read, "We're super stoked to watch Prabhas and Mrunal Thakur in Fauji. The film's first look will be out on 17th August."

The actor took to the comments section of the post to refute the report. She commented, "Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I'm not a part of this film."

What we know about Fauji

There are also reports indicating that actor Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to star in the project opposite Prabhas. She had previously collaborated with Prabhas for the 2019 film Saaho, which didn’t fare well at the box office.

When it comes to the plot, everything is being kept under wraps. Sometime back, during an event with the students at NIT Warangal, director Hanu Raghavapudi had teased everyone about the project with Prabhas. He said that the project is under production, adding that it would be a period action drama that would explore an alternate angle of history.

Mrunal’s work report

Mrunal was last seen in Family Star, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Divyansha Kaushik. It received a lukewarm response from audiences upon release. She was also seen in a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. She has Pooja Meri Jaan and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production in her kitty.