Mrunal Thakur is fed up of media portals using her old comment about being ‘madly in love' with Virat Kohli

Recently, an old comment by Mrunal Thakur stating that she was 'madly in love' with cricketer Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media. And the actor is not okay about it, and wants the media to stop using it again and again. Also read: Mrunal Thakur says she's considering freezing her eggs: ‘Relationships are tough’ Mrunal Thakur took to social media to express her dismay.

What happened

Recently, a media portal, Instant Bollywood took to Instagram to post a snippet from Mrunal’s past interview, where she is talking about Virat Kohli and expressing her love for him. As social media users started commenting on the post, the actor didn’t appreciate it getting back into the spotlight.

The actor took to the comment section to express her dismay. She wrote, “@instantbollywood STOP IT OK."

Mrunal’s comment

She made the statement while promoting her film, Jersey, which revolved around the world of cricket.

“There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence,” she had told Etimes.

The film also featured Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, narrated the story of a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s to fulfil his son’s wish. The film was released in 2022, but failed to make an impact at the box office.

Mrunal’s upcoming work

Mrunal was last seen in Family Star, which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Divyansha Kaushik. It received a lukewarm response from audiences upon release. She was also seen in a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. She has Pooja Meri Jaan and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production in her kitty.