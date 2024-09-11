‘John Wick level’: After a confusing 1st trailer, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Raghav Juyal impress fans with Yudhra Trailer 2

Earlier this year, Raghav Juyal dropped jaws and made a mark in the Hindi film industry with his incredible performance as a villain in Kill. Lakshya, in his debut film, won hearts as Bollywood’s new killing machine. But Raghav played a pivotal role in the success of the action thriller. So when it was announced that the actor-choreographer would portray an antagonist once again in Yudhra, fans were obviously excited. While Raghav managed to meet expectations in the first trailer, his co-star and titular character Siddhant Chaturvedi failed to impress, with many accusing him of being miscast. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in Yudhra Trailer 2

However, the second trailer of Yudhra has managed to change several opinions. The 1 minute and 8 seconds long clip, which was dropped by makers today, focuses on just one thing— Raghav and Siddhant’s onscreen chemistry and ultimate face-off. Unlike the confusing first trailer, Yudhra Trailer 2 is crisp and clear, which is what audiences are here for. Lauding this new glimpse of the upcoming action film, one social media user gushed, “bhai kya tagde action sequence hai bhaisaab 😱💥💥🔥🔥 after KILL Ek aur Dhasu Action movie.. John Wick Level movie kya bana diya hai makers ne..”

An excited fan tweeted: “#Yudhra Trailer 2 is superbly fast paced showcasing more action and a ruthless face off 💥 between #SiddhantChaturvedi and #RaghavJuyal. Excited to see these two maniacs on the big screen😬 trailer 2 background score perfectly enhancing the action🤌 Overall a decent trailer”, whereas another tweet read: “Siddhant Chaturvedi, the charming chocolate boy from "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", has transformed into a new avatar. His realistic action stunts and fiery gaze are impressive! It's going to be an epic face-off between Siddhant and Raghav. Can't wait for the release of #Yudhra!”

So after a disappointing first trailer, Siddhant and Raghav managed to change minds with the brutal second trailer of Yudhra. Do you think they will be able to make a mark the box office when their film arrives in theatres on September 20?