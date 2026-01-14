Fans disappointed as John Mayer's Mumbai concert gets postponed: Who is going to refund my flights?

American singer John Mayer, known for hits like Free Fallin', No Such Thing, Your Body Is a Wonderland, and New Light, was all set to make his India debut with a performance in Mumbai on January 22, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. However, just days ahead of the concert, the organisers announced that the show has been postponed to February due to 'unforeseen circumstances.' Fans disappointed as John Mayer's concert gets postponed On Wednesday, January 14, BookMyShow Live officially announced the update via social media. They stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.” Fans react to John Mayer concert getting postponed Soon after the announcement, fans eagerly anticipating the concert expressed their anger and demanded full refunds. Some questioned how they would reschedule their flights, as they had travelled solely for Mayer. A user commented, “Explain this to the airlines where we booked flights.” Another asked, “Who’s going to refund my flights and tickets both? Where’s the refund option?”

John Mayer concert postponed, fans react

Another fan pointed out that the show was only a week away, and they had booked non-refundable accommodation and flight tickets. They argued that the financial losses from cancellations were unacceptable. Tickets had been booked from across India for Mumbai, with people arranging their jobs and work schedules in advance. "Omggg this is so disappointing! We have booked tickets and hotels for this some of us are coming from so far away! Please refund concert and flight tickets. We are working class people and we work very hard all year to save and buy concert, flight and hotels. This is not done!" said another user.

Fans disappointed as John Mayer's India concert gets postponed