From Housefull 5 to Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan is on a dream run in 2025

2025 has been the year of consistency for Abhishek Bachchan- consistently delivering. From OTT hits to a theatrical hit, the actor is in one of the most successful years of his career. Abhishek Bachchan

His recent direct to streaming film Be Happy trended at number 1 on Amazon Prime Video and earned accolades for its warmth, humour, and relatability. Before that, I Want to Talk (2024) was trending on Netflix after it released there post a theatrical run and winning critical acclaim, along with multiple awards for Abhishek’s powerful performance. "Abhishek has always pushed the envelope with his performances, not just in terms of range but in the unique psychological insight he brings to every character," observes a trade analyst.

Also read: Father’s Day special: A look at high-value property deals between Bollywood father-son duos

His latest release, Housefull 5, opened with a bang, collecting ₹23 crore nett on day one, and continued its good run at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore and counting. With its all-out commercial appeal and fan frenzy, the film stands tall as one of the year’s biggest entertainers, reaffirming Abhishek’s place in the heart of mainstream cinema.

His winning streak in the past also included Ghoomer, which garnered him appreciation and Dasvi, a social comedy that resonated widely and climbed to the No.1 spot on Netflix India.

This consistent delivery across genres and formats hasn’t gone unnoticed, feel trade analysts, “It’s truly been a Housefull year for Abhishek. He seems to be on an upward winning trajectory, and it’s interesting to watch this new version of him.”