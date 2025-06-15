Father’s Day special: A look at high-value property deals between Bollywood father-son duos

This Father’s Day, we look at real estate transactions within families, ranging from father-son to father-in-law and son-in-law deals, highlighting how property continues to be a key financial investment. Father's Day 2025: Among the recent high-profile transactions is the sale of three properties by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan.

In another case, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were part of a major bulk real estate investment, highlighting how family ties often play a key role in big-ticket property transactions.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan sell three apartments

Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, recently sold three residential apartments for ₹6.75 crore in Mumbai's Andheri area, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Documents showed that the three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and have been sold in two different buildings. In the first transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in a building named Veejays Niwas CHS Limited in Andheri West. The property, along with two parking spaces, was sold to Sonali Ajmera for Rs. 3.75 crore.

The transaction was registered on May 25, 2025 and involves a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, documents show.

In the second transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 625 sq ft apartment in a building named Raheja Classique in Andheri West for Rs. 2.20 crore to three individuals named Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani.

In the third transaction, Hrithik Roshan sold a 240 sq ft apartment in the same building, named Raheja Classique, in Andheri West, for ₹80 lakh to the same homebuyers as mentioned in the second transaction.

Bachchans’ big-ticket property deals

According to data accessed by SquareYards, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan acquired properties worth over ₹100 crore and measuring 27,000 sq ft over 2024.

According to the data, in 2024, Amitabh Bachchan invested over ₹76 crore in the Mumbai real estate market, while Abhishek Bachchan invested over ₹30 crore. The father-son duo invested in the residential and commercial segments throughout the year.

In June 2024, Abhishek Bachchan was in the news for purchasing six apartments for ₹15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the father-son duo was in the news in October 2024 for purchasing 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area. The apartments were purchased in a project named Oberoi Eternia.

This was a bulk deal, which typically comes with a discount, as it helps developers generate immediate cash flow through the sale of multiple units. By reducing the developer’s financing costs, such deals often allow for price benefits to be passed on to the bulk buyer, real estate consultants explained.

Apart from the above investments in the Mumbai real estate market, in April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

In January 2024, he bought land from the same developer in Ayodhya in its project, The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave coming up in the temple town. The land measured around 10,000 square feet and was purchased for ₹14.5 crore.

He expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya, home to the Ram Mandir, this year with the purchase of another land parcel recently, this time a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu, a luxury plotted development by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for around ₹40 crore.

Suneil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty invest in properties in Mumbai

Suneil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty were in the news for purchasing multiple properties in Mumbai. The duo purchased a 1,200-square feet property in Mumbai for ₹8.01 crore through a bank auction, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed.

According to the documents, the property is located in Khar West (Bandra) neighbourhood of the financial capital. It was a ‘Sale Certificate’ and the property was acquired by the father and son through a bank auction purchase, Square Yards said.

Cricketer K L Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, buy land for ₹ 9.85 crore

In April this year, cricketer KL Rahul and his father-in-law Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty, jointly acquired a seven acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Are there any tax benefits in joint property ownership?

According to financial experts, joint property purchases among family members, whether between father and son, husband and wife, or any two individuals, can offer several advantages, particularly from a tax perspective.

“There are no exclusive tax benefits for a father and son buying property together, but there are general advantages,” an expert explains. “One key benefit is that the property becomes a joint asset with shared liability, which can be strategically useful for tax planning.”

In the event of the father’s death, co-ownership also enables the son to automatically inherit the property without the need for probate or a will, making the process faster and legally simpler. Increasingly, families are opting for joint ownership to avoid future legal complications and streamline the inheritance process, the expert said.

According to Aditya Zantye, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, “Whether it is a father-son duo or a husband and wife, any rental income generated from the property is considered joint income. This serves both a legal purpose and offers benefits from a taxation standpoint.”