From Nick Cannon’s testicles to Priyanka Chopra’s smile: The wild world of celebrity body part insurance!

American comedian and reality show star, Nick Cannon just got a part of his body insured for $10 million. Which part of the body did he get insured, you ask? His reproductive organs! The father of 12 spoke to Entertainment Times stating that, "I had to insure my most valuable assets. Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’" Celebrities like Nick Cannon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and David Beckham got their body parts insured for millions.

While the move feels straight out of a dystopian TV show, Cannon stressed that the decision came without the intention to further expand his large family. This might feel strange to us commoners, but Nick isn't the only celebrity who has gotten an unconventional part of his body insured. Here's a list of all the big names who have gotten their body parts insured over time.

Gordon Ramsay

The celebrity chef has also taken the step to insure one of his organs— in this case, his tongue. Since Ramsay has a series of ventures for which he personally taste tests all dishes, it makes sense for him to insure his taste buds. The price tag on the insurance plan is around $10 million.

British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.

Bruce Springsteen

The international rock singer behind Dancing In The Dark has taken the insurance game a whole step further, making sure to insure his raspy voice for $6 million in the 1980s. Even the greats have a Plan B.

Bruce Springsteen was the mastermind behind songs like Tougher Than the Rest and Dancing in the Dark.

David Beckham

The former English footballer has some of the biggest price tags on his legs. Insured in 2006 for more than £100 million, he has one of the largest personal insurance policies in sporting history.

David Beckham is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

Keith Richards

Rolling Stones singer and global sensation, Keith is known for his super catchy riffs and chord progressions. So it only makes sense that his hands have an insurance claim of around $1.6 million, with a few reports claiming that the entire sum is dedicated solely to his middle finger!

Keith Richards' middle finger is insured for at least a million.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Back home, reports show that Priyanka is one celebrity who has insured her pout for a staggering $10 million. Could this be the origin of the ‘million dollar’ smile?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with singer husband Nick Jonas.

Heidi Klum

The supermodel has her legs insured for $2 million. But that's not the weirdest part! What's novel about this situation is that both her legs are insured for different amounts; one was considered to be more expensive than the other since it sustained a childhood scar.

Heidi Klum's legs are insured at different amounts.

Mariah Carey

The American icon and singer reportedly got her legs and voice insured for $35 million each, during her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour in 2016. Not a bad move, since she does stand to lose a lot in case either decides to fail.

The Vision of Love singer has a combined insurance of $70 million

Miley Cyrus

The Wrecking Ball singer was known for her cheeky tongue-out pose on the red carpet. The look became symbolic with her rebirth, which is when she reportedly decided to get her tongue insured for $1 million.

Reports claim that Miley Cyrus' tongue was insured for $1 million.

These stories highlight the extraordinary lengths celebrities will go to protect their most valuable assets, showing how the trend of insuring valuable body parts is much more common than you might think.