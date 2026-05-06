From Rajpal Yadav to Gaurav Khanna; celebs who started their own Youtube channels

Who needs a film set when you have a ring light? Lately, more celebrities are swapping red carpets for YouTube uploads, giving fans full access to their day-to-day lives. From Rajpal Yadav to Guneet Monga, here is a list of celebrities who started their Youtube channel in the past one year:

The latest to step into the vlogging space is actor Rahul Khanna, known for movies such as Wake Up Sid and Love Aaj Kal (both 2009). The 53-year-old launched his YouTube channel, ArtOfTakingAShower, on April 27. He shared his first video on Wednesday, quite literally taking viewers through his shower ritual.

Following his victory on Bigg Boss 19, the actor began his YouTube journey in December last year with his channel GauravKhanna_11. His content primarily revolves around lifestyle and behind-the-scenes moments. Since posting his first video on December 16, the 44-year-old has uploaded 44 videos and built a subscriber base of nearly 270K

The actor launched his official YouTube channel, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, in February this year, describing it as his “digital universe”. The channel features a mix of vlogs, mini-series, comedy sketches, gags, and behind-the-scenes content. His first video went live on February 28, and with 77 videos already uploaded, the 55-year-old has amassed 201K subscribers.

Two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor marked a new chapter in April as she launched her YouTube channel, named after herself. Known for backing films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Masaan (2015) and Pagglait (2021), among others, the 42-year-old shared her first video on April 27, three days after the official launch. The video features her husband, entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor, and mother-in-law, Sudesh Rani Kapoor. With two videos so far, her channel currently has 764 subscribers. The venture offers a personal glimpse into her world, seen through her own lens.

Apart from the above celebrities who recently stepped into vlogging, last year actor Aamir Khan and Soha Ali Khan also kick started their vlogging journey.