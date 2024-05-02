 Game on in Hollywood: Games transforming into onscreen adventures - Hindustan Times
Game on in Hollywood: Games transforming into onscreen adventures

BySugandha Rawal
May 02, 2024 04:10 PM IST

From pixelated classics to sprawling virtual realms, the gaming realm is coming alive onscreen, captivating audiences worldwide

In an era where nostalgia reigns supreme, Hollywood has found a treasure trove of inspiration in the world of video games. From pixelated classics to sprawling virtual realms, the gaming realm is coming alive onscreen, captivating audiences worldwide.

Margot Robbie is creating a Monopoly movie
Margot Robbie is creating a Monopoly movie

Fallout

Dama series Fallout, by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is based on the worldwide best-selling retro-futuristic video game franchise. Set in the future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and world of Fallout, the series is an original story based on Fallout that will be part of the canon of the games. It stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Moisés Arias.

Monopoly

Fresh off her success as a producer and star of Barbie, actor Margot Robbie is creating a Monopoly movie through her production company, LuckyChap. She will be joining forces with the game’s parent company, Hasbro Entertainment, and Lionsgate, which owns the rights, to bring the classic board game to film. At the moment, it is unclear how Robbie and company plan to spin a narrative story from the two-dimensional world of Monopoly.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The world of Sonic the Hedgehog game will be making way to the screen once again, with actor Keanu Reeves also joining the gang. The actor will be voicing the popular character named Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The cast already boasts of names such as Ben Schwartz (who voices Sonic), and the versatile Jim Carrey, who gives his voice to the devious Dr Robotnik. In the games, Shadow is an anthropomorphic hedgehog. He is often pitted against the titular character of Sonic.

Borderlands

Actors Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart entered the gaming world through the long-delayed video game adaptation. Based on the popular first-person shooter series of the same name, Borderlands movie features Blanchett lead the star-studded ensemble as Lilith, an outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora after being hired by weapons manufacturer to find his missing daughter. It also stars Kevin Hart, Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt and Jack Black. It is slated to release in August this year.

Mortal Kombat 2

Taking forward the franchise, Mortal Kombat 2 will be introducing several new champions from the video games. As per Deadline, Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater is penning the script and Simon McQuoid returns as director. Karl Urban is the headline newcomer, playing movie star Johnny Cage. The film finished filming earlier this year, with no release date set yet.

Pac-Man

The world of Pac-Man will soon make its way into cinemas through a live-action adventure according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the development on the project is slow, things are looking bright as Christopher Yost, who was behind The Mandalorian, is on board as the writer. Not much is known about the project till now.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Game on in Hollywood: Games transforming into onscreen adventures
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
