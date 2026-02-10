George Clooney can’t hide his admiration for When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Bo Gum; watch

Park Bo Gum has found himself an admirer — and it is none other than Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney. The two actors came together at the opening of Omega House in Milan, held to mark the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The 32 year old Park Bo Gum ( When Life Gives You Tangerines ), known for his fluency in English, addressed the audience and then turned towards Clooney, saying, “I didn’t expect to meet him, George, here. So, I just want to keep these pieces of time.”

Meeting the South Korean star for the first time, Clooney responded with a laugh, placing a hand on Park’s shoulder as he said, “Listen, it’s very frustrating for me because at 64, I look at him and I want to kill myself.”

The moment, captured on social media, went instantly viral, with fans largely in agreement with Clooney — and many also expressing their hope for a future collaboration between the two actors.