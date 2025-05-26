Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike recalls getting punched and mugged in London: ‘All my mother heard was a scream’

British actor Rosamund Pike recently recalled a terrifying moment from nearly 20 years ago, when she was attacked and mugged while walking through London. The Gone Girl star, during a recent interview, shared that the incident took place in 2006 during what began as a casual phone call with her mother. Rosamund Pike says she got mugged in 2006 while she was on the phone with her mother.

“I was on the phone to my mother, on a mobile phone walking along a road, and I was mugged,” Rosamund recalled during her recent appearance on Magic Radio. The assault, Rusamund recalled, happened suddenly, with a cyclist snatching the phone from her hand mid-conversation. “The phone was snatched, so all she (her mother) heard was me scream and a thud, and the phone went dead,” Rosamund added.

The mugger didn’t stop at stealing her phone — Rosamund said she was physically assaulted during the encounter. “(e) Punched me down the side of my cheek,” she recalled, describing the shocking violence that accompanied the theft.

Though she admitted feeling “angry” in the moment, the 46-year-old actor said she was acutely aware that her mother, left in the dark by the sudden end of the call, endured her own wave of fear. “I walked to the pub and called [my mom] when I got there and met my friends. But for her, it was probably a pretty horrible 15 minutes,” she said.

Rosamund, who was born in London, has since built an impressive career with roles in acclaimed films like Die Another Day (2002), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Jack Reacher (2012), Beirut (2018), and Saltburn (2023). She also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in Gone Girl (2014), opposite Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

Nearly two decades after the incident, Rosamund’s candid account adds a layer of personal vulnerability to the public image of the accomplished and composed actor.