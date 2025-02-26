Govinda-Sunita Ahuja divorce: Actor's manager reacts to reports, says ‘this has happened because of…’

Divorce rumours have been making the rounds about actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, sparking curiosity among fans. However, both Govinda and Sunita have remained silent on the matter, further fuelling the growing speculation. Govinda with wife Sunita Ahuja

To address these rumours, HT City reached out to Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, for clarification. Sinha explained that the recent buzz around the rumoured divorce has been blown out of proportion. He shared, “Sunita ji ne jo recent interviews mein baatein boli hain, yeh unn sab ka nateeja hai. Unhone zyaada bol diya hai. And you know Govinda sir… there is friction.”

When asked if legal proceedings were involved, Sinha denied it, stating, “No they are not involved as of now. I would urge everyone to wait for a day or two.”

The rumours began circulating after a Reddit post claimed that Govinda, 61, and Sunita were headed for a divorce. The post also mentioned that one of the key reasons behind this was the actor's alleged extra-marital affair with a younger female actor. Despite these allegations, neither Govinda nor Sunita has responded to the media reports.

Sunita, in recent interviews and public appearances with the paparazzi, had hinted at the couple no longer living together under the same roof. However, the situation remains unclear, with both Govinda and Sunita remaining tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, Govinda's nephew, actor Krushna Abhishek, also weighed in on the situation, asserting that such a drastic step is “not possible” for the couple.