Exclusive| Krushna Abhishek reacts to divorce rumours about mama Govinda, mami Sunita; here's what he said

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 25, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Amid divorce rumours around actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja, nephew Krushna Abhishek has reacted to it to HT City.

Fans woke up to shocking rumours about actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja on Tuesday morning. Headlines about them heading the divorce way were everywhere, with the both of them choosing to remain mum, despite our multiple messages for a response.

Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja.
Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja.

While the Zoom report and the original Reddit post, which started it all, were deleted later, the chatter continued. HT City also reached out to their family for a confirmation or denial, and actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, their nephew rubbished it all.

“This is not possible. They won't divorce,” he told us.

Over the last few weeks, Sunita has been giving a host of interviews, and speaking about Govinda and their marriage. On one occasion, she even revealed that they both live in separate houses. On Valentine's Day recently, she was spotted on an outing with her son Yash Vardhan. When the paps asked her where was Govinda, she cheekily replied, “Hello, happy Valentine. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka valentine hai.”

