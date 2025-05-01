Happy Birthday, Wes Anderson! Three underrated films that capture the wry essence of the auteur

Hollywood director Wes Anderson's name has always been synonymous with a droll tweness, and if you call yourself a fan, you must already be familiar with what it feels like to step into one of his carefully curated worlds full of melancholic humour. As the director celebrates another trip around the sun today, turning a ripe 56, here are some of his best renditions of a walk into the trembling psyche of being human in spring colours. The Royal Tenenbaums

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Ah, The Royal Tenenbaums, arguably one of Anderson’s most popular works that thrust him into the bosom of stardom, this film is an American tragedy wrapped in retro pastels. The story revolves around three emotionally stunted genius siblings whose lives are upended after they hear about their father's (played by Gene Hackman) imminent death. A rich portrayal of the dysfunctional American family, the film captures Anderson's trademark eccentricities while touching upon heavy themes of familial strife with a laughable sense of melancholy. A must-watch if you're down in the dumps, or just want to feel a sense of art-induced mild irony.

The French Dispatch (2021)

More for the seasoned fans of Anderson, if you haven't seen The French Dispatch, you're missing out! Set in the city of Ennui, the film follows a three-part narrative that's hard to follow yet indulgent to watch: once you have decided what's happening, it's easy to follow the haphazard flow of the story. As a group of journalists from The French Dispatch newspaper come together to reflect on their recently deceased Editor-in-Chief. The first segment, featuring Benicio Del Toro as a jailed artist, is a deliciously droll portrayal of obsession, love, and bizarre circumstances. It's classic Anderson, but this time, the mundane and the crazy are intertwined, giving us a film that’s more about what’s not said than what is.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Last on the list is Anderson’s adaptation of author Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular Henry Sugar, a rich man who, after finding a strange book, decides to learn the mysterious Great Yogi's art of seeing through objects. The result? A whimsical adventure with a bit of charm and a sprinkle of gambling madness, this short film is the perfect example of Anderson’s ability to turn a simple story into a world full of absurd wonder. And honestly, you can never go wrong with a Dahl adaptation.

So, there you have it, three of Anderson’s lesser-known films that you should watch the next time you’re in the mood for a new movie! Happy birthday to the king of retro pastel.