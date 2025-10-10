Hardik Pandya confirms relationship with Mahieka Sharma via Insta stories; see pics from his birthday getaway

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has seemingly confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma. Just hours after the two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, the Indian all-rounder posted a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old model, ahead of his 32nd birthday tomorrow, on October 11. Hardik Pandya shared pics from his romantic getaway with Mahieka Sharma

In one of the stories, Hardik is seen posing with Mahieka on a beach during what appears to be his birthday getaway. Another shows a black-and-white photograph from the same trip, giving followers a peek into what looks like a new, happy chapter in his life. He also shared photos in which he was surrounded by his family — his son Agastya, mother and grandmother — along with a glimpse of a birthday cake, making it clear that the celebration was a personal one.

The posts come right after Hardik and Mahieka were photographed leaving Mumbai airport early Friday. Dressed in coordinated black, the two walked together as the paparazzi tried to capture their first-ever public appearance. In the video that quickly went viral, Hardik is seen courteously letting Mahieka walk ahead while he avoids the flashes — a moment that immediately set social media abuzz.

Rumours about the two had been simmering for a while, with fans pointing out overlapping travel pictures and subtle Instagram interactions. But these latest posts have now added weight to the speculation, with many calling it an “unofficial confirmation.” Mahieka, an award-winning model and actor who has worked with top designers and appeared in several music videos, has largely kept her personal life away from public scrutiny.