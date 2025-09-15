Is Hardik Pandya dating Mahieka Sharma after Natasa Stankovic, Jasmin Walia? Fans are convinced after Ind vs Pak clash
Hardik Pandya’s personal life has sparked chatter again as rumours link him to model and actor Mahieka Sharma after split with Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Published on: Sep 15, 2025 4:23 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
The internet has been buzzing with speculation that cricketer Hardik Pandya might be dating model and actor Mahieka Sharma. Months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a breakup with British singer Jasmin Walia, social media users believe that the India all-rounder has once again found his personal life in the spotlight.
According to a viral video shared on Instagram, a user claimed they spotted a faint male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. Another post pointed to the number 33 jersey—famously worn by Hardik—appearing in her feed. Adding fuel to the gossip, fans noticed that Hardik and Mahieka follow each other on Instagram.
What made the buzz stronger was Mahieka’s presence in Dubai during the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, which took place on Sunday. Her appearance at the high-voltage game only deepened speculation that there may be more than friendship between the two.
According to a report in News18, Mahieka, who studied Economics and Finance before stepping into fashion and acting, has steadily made her mark in the industry. She has also appeared in music videos, indie films and campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. On the runway, she has walked for designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani. Last year, she won Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards.
For many fans, this feels like a repeat of Hardik’s earlier link-up with Jasmin Walia. The two first grabbed attention in 2024 after sharing pictures from a holiday in Greece. Jasmin was later spotted cheering for him at matches, including the India vs Pakistan clash at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, earlier this year. In one instance, she even raised eyebrows after being seen boarding the Mumbai Indians team bus following an IPL 2025 game, fuelling talk about their closeness.
Hardik, who married Natasa Stankovic in 2020, announced an amicable separation earlier this year. In their joint statement, the couple said their son Agastya would remain their top priority.
As of now, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has confirmed the speculation. But with selfies, stadium spottings and Instagram follows doing the rounds, the cricketer’s personal life continues to keep the internet talking.