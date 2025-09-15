Is Hardik Pandya dating Mahieka Sharma after Natasa Stankovic, Jasmin Walia? Fans are convinced after Ind vs Pak clash

The internet has been buzzing with speculation that cricketer Hardik Pandya might be dating model and actor Mahieka Sharma. Months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a breakup with British singer Jasmin Walia, social media users believe that the India all-rounder has once again found his personal life in the spotlight. Hardik Pandya has sparked dating rumours with model Mahieka Sharma According to a viral video shared on Instagram, a user claimed they spotted a faint male figure in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. Another post pointed to the number 33 jersey—famously worn by Hardik—appearing in her feed. Adding fuel to the gossip, fans noticed that Hardik and Mahieka follow each other on Instagram.

What made the buzz stronger was Mahieka’s presence in Dubai during the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, which took place on Sunday. Her appearance at the high-voltage game only deepened speculation that there may be more than friendship between the two. According to a report in News18, Mahieka, who studied Economics and Finance before stepping into fashion and acting, has steadily made her mark in the industry. She has also appeared in music videos, indie films and campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. On the runway, she has walked for designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani. Last year, she won Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards.